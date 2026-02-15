Kanwariyas beat up man for asking them not to burn incense
A clash broke out at a petrol pump in Bijnor, UP, when the owner's son asked a group of Kanwariyas not to light incense sticks near the fuel dispensers for safety reasons.
Things quickly turned violent, and he was attacked by the group—a moment that's now all over social media.
Police looking into video to identify people involved
Police are looking into the viral video to track down those involved.
Officer Anjani Kumar said there was "no attempt of any kind... to desecrate the Kanwar," and officials said the petrol pump owner and his family belong to the Hindu community.
The man was eventually rescued by a police officer present at the spot and was later admitted to a hospital.