Kapil Vihar woman dies after SUV allegedly runs her down
India
In Kapil Vihar Colony, a woman lost her life on Friday after she tried to stop a group of men from smashing up a car outside her house.
The men, who had an old feud with her son, allegedly attacked the car with stones and sticks.
When she stepped in, they sped off in their SUV and allegedly ran her over.
Police identify suspects, legal action underway
Her family rushed her to the hospital, but she sadly did not make it.
Police say they have identified the suspects using CCTV footage and information from her son.
Legal action is underway, and officers are searching for those involved.