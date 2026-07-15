Kapu reservation activist Mudragada Padmanabha dies aged 73 in Hyderabad

Mudragada Padmanabha, the face of the Kapu reservation movement in Andhra Pradesh, passed away on Tuesday in Hyderabad after a long illness. He was 73.

Known for rallying the Kapu community (which makes up about 15% to 18% of the state's population), he pushed hard to get them included in the Backward Classes list, but despite promises from big names like Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy, it never happened.