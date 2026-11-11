Kapurthala wrestler Mani, 27, shot dead over bursting crackers
A 27-year-old local wrestler named Mani was shot and killed in Kapurthala after a fight about bursting crackers turned violent.
The dispute had reportedly been simmering for a year between Mani and two others, Komal and another person also named Mani.
According to police, the suspects fired while he was standing on the first floor of a house, hitting Mani in the chest.
Suspects on run, police form teams
Despite being rushed to the hospital, Mani couldn't be saved.
Both suspects are currently on the run, with multiple police teams working to track them down. The victim was a local-level wrestler.
Several teams have been formed for the arrest of the accused.