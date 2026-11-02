Karad officer Sonal Patil sparks backlash after overpass birthday celebration
India
Sonal Patil, a police officer in Karad, Maharashtra, is facing backlash after celebrating her birthday right on a public overpass.
The October 31 celebration featured cake-cutting, photos, and even a pyro gun display next to her new car.
Many are upset, saying it's not okay for an officer to use a public road/flyover for a private celebration and ignore traffic rules.
Four killed earlier, video sparks outrage
The timing made things worse: about 10 to 15 days earlier, four young men died in a crash on the same overpass, which has already been under scrutiny for safety concerns.
With video of Patil's celebration going viral, people online are demanding accountability and questioning whether law enforcement should set a better example.