Karaikudi group seizes ₹13.44L from flying squad after Chidambaram raid
India
A group in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, grabbed ₹13.44 lakh from an election flying squad right after officials raided MP Karti Chidambaram's office on a tip about voter bribery.
An unidentified person took the key to the squad's vehicle, leaving the team stranded and unable to follow.
Police arrest suspect Palaniyappan, hunt continues
Local officials rushed to the scene, and police have already arrested one suspect named Palaniyappan.
The hunt is still on for others involved as authorities work to recover the stolen cash.
This incident really puts a spotlight on how tough it can be to keep elections fair and safe in the region.