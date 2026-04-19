Karauli SDM Kajal Meena arrested in ₹60,000 land bribery sting

ACB seizes ₹60,000 finds ₹400,000

The ACB acted after getting a tip about an initial bribe demand of 100,000 rupees, which was bargained down to 50,000 rupees.

During the operation, they seized 60,000 rupees, including 10,000 rupees meant for one of Meena's aides, and also found another suspicious 400,000 rupees in a bag carried by the accused.

She has since been suspended; interestingly, she was a 2024 batch RAS officer and an IIT Mandi grad who chose administration hoping to make an impact.