Karimnagar decks Sri Mahalakshmi with currency and Khammam marks jubilee

Navratri celebrations got a creative twist at Karimnagar's Sri Mahashakti temple, where Goddess Sri Mahalakshmi was decked out in currency notes.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar joined the festivities, performed special pujas and participated in the rituals for the goddess' Kalaratri avatar.

The temple buzzed with devotees enjoying spiritual chants and lively Dandiya dances.