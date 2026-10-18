Karimnagar decks Sri Mahalakshmi with currency and Khammam marks jubilee
Navratri celebrations got a creative twist at Karimnagar's Sri Mahashakti temple, where Goddess Sri Mahalakshmi was decked out in currency notes.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar joined the festivities, performed special pujas and participated in the rituals for the goddess' Kalaratri avatar.
The temple buzzed with devotees enjoying spiritual chants and lively Dandiya dances.
Sri Vasavi temple marks Sarannavaratri jubilee
Over in Khammam, the Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari temple marked Navratri with special rituals like Lakshmi Ashtottara Parayanam and Sahasra Kamala Lakshmi Havanam.
This year's festival was extra special, celebrating the golden jubilee of its Sarannavaratri festivities under Chairman Mellacheruvu Venkateshwara Rao, showing just how strong local spiritual culture remains.