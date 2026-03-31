Karin Al-Danasurt admits recording alleged sexual assault at Hove trial
India
A serious case is unfolding at Hove Crown Court, where 20-year-old Karin Al-Danasurt has taken the stand over an alleged sexual assault on Brighton beach last October.
He's accused of filming the incident while his co-defendants, Ibrahim Alshafe and Abdulla Ahmadi, are charged with taking part in the attack.
The victim, who got separated from friends during a night out, was reportedly targeted by the three men.
Prosecutors allege Al-Danasurt sent Snapchat video
Al-Danasurt says he recorded the incident to stop it, telling the others their actions were haram.
Prosecutors say he later sent the video to Ahmadi on Snapchat without consent.
All three men were living at an asylum hotel at the time. The trial is ongoing; all have pleaded not guilty.