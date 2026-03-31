Karin Al-Danasurt admits recording alleged sexual assault at Hove trial India Mar 31, 2026

A serious case is unfolding at Hove Crown Court, where 20-year-old Karin Al-Danasurt has taken the stand over an alleged sexual assault on Brighton beach last October.

He's accused of filming the incident while his co-defendants, Ibrahim Alshafe and Abdulla Ahmadi, are charged with taking part in the attack.

The victim, who got separated from friends during a night out, was reportedly targeted by the three men.