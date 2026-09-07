Karishma taken to ambulance on bullock cart during labor
India
In Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Telangana, a woman named Karishma had to be taken to an ambulance on a bullock cart after the vehicle got stuck on muddy roads during her labor.
With no other way out, her family and neighbors teamed up to get her safely to the ambulance, and she later delivered a baby girl at Wankidi Government Hospital, and reports said the mother and newborn were safe following the delivery.
Telangana villagers urge road repairs
This isn't the first time bad roads have caused trouble: villagers say ambulances can't reach them during the rainy season, putting lives at risk.
They're urging authorities to finally fix these roads so people in emergencies don't have to face such tough journeys again.