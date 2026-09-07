Karishma taken to ambulance on bullock cart during labor

In Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Telangana, a woman named Karishma had to be taken to an ambulance on a bullock cart after the vehicle got stuck on muddy roads during her labor.

With no other way out, her family and neighbors teamed up to get her safely to the ambulance, and she later delivered a baby girl at Wankidi Government Hospital, and reports said the mother and newborn were safe following the delivery.