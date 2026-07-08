Karjat-Lonavala landslide: Central Railway refunds ₹5.91cr to nearly 80,000 passengers
India
A major landslide between Karjat and Lonavala threw train travel off track, leading Central Railway to refund ₹5.91 crore to nearly 80,000 passengers on July 6, 2026.
That is almost double what was refunded during a similar incident last year, showing just how many people were affected this time.
Cancelations and delays continue, check schedules
Refunds were handled quickly by both the Mumbai and Pune divisions, with extra staff and help desks set up at busy stations to help travelers out.
Train services are still facing cancelations and delays, so if you're planning a trip soon, it's a good idea to check schedules or reach out to railway helplines for the latest updates.