Karnataka: 100 people stranded after heavy rains flood village
Heavy rains turned parts of Mang Wasti in Hulagabal village (Belagavi district, Karnataka) into an island, leaving about 100 people—including 40 families—stranded.
The flooding followed both intense local rainfall and water released from Maharashtra.
Among those stuck are a pregnant woman and a bedridden elderly person.
After neighbors raised the alarm, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire teams rushed from Athani to help.
Rescue operations are underway to get everyone to safety.