Karnataka: 14 arrested for illegal mining in abandoned gold mine India Feb 19, 2026

Police in Karnataka's Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) just arrested 14 people for removing soil from an abandoned shaft of an old, shut-down mine that contained traces of gold.

The arrests were reported on February 19—over two decades after the mines closed.

Everyone involved is now facing charges under mining and criminal laws, and the investigation is still ongoing.