Karnataka: 3 men awarded death penalty for gang-raping 2 women
A Karnataka court has sentenced three men—Mallesh alias Handimalla, Sai, and Sharanappa—to death for the gang-rape of two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, and the murder of a male tourist from Odisha in March 2025.
The attack happened when a group of stargazers, including travelers from Israel, the US, Maharashtra, and Odisha, were targeted near the Tungabhadra canal in Sanapura village.
Gangavathi Sessions Court called it 'rarest of rare' case
The attackers demanded petrol and money from the group. When refused, they pushed three men into the canal (two swam to safety and one drowned), then gang-raped the women before fleeing.
Police quickly formed teams to investigate.
The Gangavathi Sessions Court called it a "rarest of rare" case and handed down death sentences in February 2026.