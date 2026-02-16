Karnataka: 3 men awarded death penalty for gang-raping 2 women India Feb 16, 2026

A Karnataka court has sentenced three men—Mallesh alias Handimalla, Sai, and Sharanappa—to death for the gang-rape of two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, and the murder of a male tourist from Odisha in March 2025.

The attack happened when a group of stargazers, including travelers from Israel, the US, Maharashtra, and Odisha, were targeted near the Tungabhadra canal in Sanapura village.