Karnataka: 5 children harmed by online gaming in 4 years
India
In the past four years, five children in Karnataka have fallen victim to online gaming: cases came from Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, and Hubballi-Dharwad.
The state's home minister shared these numbers during the recent Budget session, after concerns were raised about how risky some games are for young people.
Karnataka unveils online child safety plans
Karnataka is rolling out new rules to keep children safer online. Plans include banning social media for anyone under 16 and tightening laws around gaming apps.
The government is also running awareness programs in schools and helping parents with tips to protect their children from harmful games and gambling risks.