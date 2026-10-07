Karnataka 67-year-old Lakshmamma found dead in Hemavathi canal, murder probe
What started as a missing person's search in Karnataka has sadly become a murder investigation.
Lakshmamma, 67, disappeared from Hirehallikoppalu village on October 3, and her body was found three days later in a plastic bag in the Hemavathi canal near Bettadahalli.
Police identified her remains and informed her family.
Hassan police probe alleged theft motive
Hassan district police are now piecing together what happened to Lakshmamma, including retracing her steps before she vanished.
They are looking at possible motives like robbery, especially since the jewelry was allegedly stolen, and trying to figure out if someone known to her could be involved.
Superintendent of Police Shubhanwita said a murder case has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances and motive behind the killing.