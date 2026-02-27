Karnataka aims to eliminate rabies deaths by 2030
Karnataka is aiming to wipe out rabies deaths by 2030, according to Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.
The state's new plan lines up with the national effort and focuses on getting anti-rabies vaccines and immunoglobulin stocked at every health center, using a team approach that brings together government, NGOs, and private hospitals.
Plan to tackle snakebites too
To make this work, all Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, taluk hospitals and district hospitals will keep anti-rabies vaccines and rabies immunoglobulin ready for anyone who needs them—no advance payment required at private hospitals either.
Plus, Karnataka is also cracking down on snakebite deaths with a new plan that includes public education and better access to treatment.
In 2024 the state government included all snakebite cases in the list of notifiable diseases.