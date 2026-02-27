Karnataka aims to eliminate rabies deaths by 2030

Plan to tackle snakebites too

To make this work, all Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, taluk hospitals and district hospitals will keep anti-rabies vaccines and rabies immunoglobulin ready for anyone who needs them—no advance payment required at private hospitals either.

Plus, Karnataka is also cracking down on snakebite deaths with a new plan that includes public education and better access to treatment.

In 2024 the state government included all snakebite cases in the list of notifiable diseases.