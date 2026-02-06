Karnataka allocates ₹51.35cr for free sanitary napkins to schoolgirls
What's the story
The Karnataka government has approved a budget of ₹51.35 crore for the procurement and distribution of sanitary napkins to girl students in the state. The initiative, which is aimed at improving menstrual hygiene and reducing school absenteeism, will be implemented during the 2025-26 financial year under the Health and Family Welfare Department. The supplies will be distributed through Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) to government and aided schools, colleges, and hostels across rural and urban areas.
Target group
19.64 lakh girls will be benefitted
The initiative is expected to benefit around 19.64 lakh girls studying from Classes VI to X and at the pre-university level. The program aims to promote menstrual hygiene, ensure regular attendance in educational institutions, and support the overall health and well-being of adolescent girls. In addition to centralized procurement, the state has also allocated ₹10 crore for district-level purchases for urgent requirements over three months.
Budget approval
Previous budget allocation for the scheme
The scheme was approved after a previous budget allocation of ₹71.83 crore, India Today reported. The Cabinet has given all required administrative and financial approvals for the scheme's implementation. According to the state government, the initiative is part of the broader effort to improve menstrual hygiene management among school-going girls in Karnataka and ensure they do not miss out on education due to menstruation-related issues.