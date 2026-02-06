The initiative aims to reduce school absenteeism due to menstruation-related issues

Karnataka allocates ₹51.35cr for free sanitary napkins to schoolgirls

By Snehil Singh 05:54 pm Feb 06, 202605:54 pm

The Karnataka government has approved a budget of ₹51.35 crore for the procurement and distribution of sanitary napkins to girl students in the state. The initiative, which is aimed at improving menstrual hygiene and reducing school absenteeism, will be implemented during the 2025-26 financial year under the Health and Family Welfare Department. The supplies will be distributed through Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) to government and aided schools, colleges, and hostels across rural and urban areas.