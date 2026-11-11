Karnataka announces 1,500MW floating solar on reservoirs for green power
Karnataka just announced plans for massive floating solar projects, think 1,500 megawatts of clean energy set right on top of the state's reservoirs.
The idea is to boost green power while making smart use of water surfaces, so no extra land gets taken up.
The state's energy minister says this move is all about securing a greener future and meeting growing energy needs.
KPCL seeks experts for reservoir feasibility
Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) is now looking for experts to figure out where and how these floating panels will work best.
They'll be studying things like water depth and seasonal changes before deciding on project spots.
As KPCL's managing director put it, these detailed checks will help make sure the projects are both practical and worth the investment.