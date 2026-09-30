Karnataka announces new road grid to manage Bengaluru's expansion

The new master plan will expand drinking water and progressively establish adequate drainage infrastructure across the district.

Key roads connecting towns and local hubs will get upgrades: some might even be widened up to 90 meters.

Construction will roll out in phases over five to 10 years.

If you live in these areas, keep an eye on official road alignment updates, which will be made available on the BMRDA website, so you don't run into legal hassles during construction.

Officials have also been directed to prepare and upload videos showing the existing and proposed road alignments on the website if you want a clearer picture of what's coming.