Karnataka announces new road grid to manage Bengaluru's expansion
Karnataka just announced a major new road grid to help manage Bengaluru's fast urban expansion, especially in areas outside the Greater Bengaluru Authority.
Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said this move is meant to fix old planning gaps that led to traffic jams and patchy infrastructure.
The goal: smoother roads, better water supply, and proper drainage as the city keeps growing.
Bengaluru plan upgrades roads, water, drainage
The new master plan will expand drinking water and progressively establish adequate drainage infrastructure across the district.
Key roads connecting towns and local hubs will get upgrades: some might even be widened up to 90 meters.
Construction will roll out in phases over five to 10 years.
If you live in these areas, keep an eye on official road alignment updates, which will be made available on the BMRDA website, so you don't run into legal hassles during construction.
Officials have also been directed to prepare and upload videos showing the existing and proposed road alignments on the website if you want a clearer picture of what's coming.