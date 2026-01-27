Karnataka: Armed robbers fire shots, loot jewelry shop in Vijayapura
On Monday afternoon, two masked men in black jackets walked into a jewelry shop in Halasangi village, Vijayapura, and held the owner and staff at gunpoint.
They fired rounds into the air—one bullet hit a local youth, Atmaling Hoogar, in the leg; he is receiving treatment at a local hospital and is in stable condition.
The robbers grabbed gold ornaments before speeding off on a motorcycle.
Police response and what's next
Police quickly arrived at the scene, collected CCTV footage, and have started a manhunt for the suspects who escaped toward Maharashtra.
The exact amount of stolen gold is still being counted.
No arrests yet—the investigation is ongoing as police work to track down those involved.