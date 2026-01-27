Karnataka: Armed robbers fire shots, loot jewelry shop in Vijayapura India Jan 27, 2026

On Monday afternoon, two masked men in black jackets walked into a jewelry shop in Halasangi village, Vijayapura, and held the owner and staff at gunpoint.

They fired rounds into the air—one bullet hit a local youth, Atmaling Hoogar, in the leg; he is receiving treatment at a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The robbers grabbed gold ornaments before speeding off on a motorcycle.