Karnataka ASHA workers in Karwar demand ₹15,000 minimum monthly pay
India
On Tuesday, Karnataka's ASHA workers gathered outside the Zilla Panchayat office in Karwar, demanding a minimum monthly salary of ₹15,000.
They pointed out that their pay has barely gone up, just ₹1,500 in nine years, even as living costs keep rising and payments had also been delayed for nearly a year.
Padma Chalavadi: Samasta adds ASHA workload
Protesters also shared how digital tools like the Samasta app are making their jobs tougher since they now have to manage both paper and online records.
District President Padma Chalavadi said this just adds to their workload.
Health officials responded by saying the app won't be mandatory for now.
Meeting planned, health officials to report
A meeting would be convened to look into these issues, with health department officials asked to report on what steps are being taken.