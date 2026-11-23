Karnataka asks Supreme Court to stop Tamil Nadu's Cauvery link
Karnataka has taken Tamil Nadu to the Supreme Court, asking for a halt on the Cauvery (Kattalai), South Vellar, Vaigai, Gundar Link Project.
Karnataka says Tamil Nadu is building parts of the project and using surplus Cauvery water without getting the required nod from the Union government.
They want all work stopped and some structures already built to be demolished.
Karnataka challenges Tamil Nadu's 2021 work
The dispute began when Tamil Nadu started work back in 2021 while only seeking in-principle approval from the Center.
Even after a Madras High Court order in 2024, Karnataka kept objecting, arguing their rights over surplus water are being ignored.
Now, they're also pushing back against plans to declare this link a national project and want future phases blocked until proper approvals are in place.