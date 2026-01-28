Karnataka backs Tulu as 2nd official language
Karnataka just announced support for making Tulu the state's second additional official language after English, with Kannada staying as the main one.
Minister Shivraj Tangadagi shared the news after a state committee visited Andhra Pradesh to see how extra official languages work there.
Why does it matter?
Tulu isn't just another language—it's got a 3,000-year-old history, its own script, and deep roots in coastal Karnataka.
Lawmakers and cultural leaders say giving it official status helps protect local culture without costing extra money.
Plus, it follows successful examples from other states and shows Karnataka is serious about celebrating its linguistic diversity.