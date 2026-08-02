Karnataka bandh Aug 13 despite Chief Minister plea: Vatal Nagaraj
Karnataka's statewide bandh is set for August 13, and activist Vatal Nagaraj says it's definitely going ahead, even though the chief minister asked him to call it off after recent rains revived hopes of improved inflows into the Cauvery basin reservoirs.
Speaking at a Mysuru protest, Nagaraj made it clear this isn't just about water; it's also about bigger issues facing Kannadigas.
Vatal Nagaraj calls for Mekedatu reservoir
Nagaraj wants action on Karnataka's border dispute with Maharashtra, more jobs for locals, and faster development in places like Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.
He strongly opposes releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu right now and has called for building the Mekedatu reservoir to prevent wastage.
Despite criticism from officials, he insists Kannada groups won't back down.