Karnataka bandh over Cauvery called off after DK Shivakumar meeting
India
Karnataka was set for a statewide bandh on Thursday, as Kannada groups protested the ongoing Cauvery water-sharing issue with Tamil Nadu.
After meeting Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who thanked them for withdrawing the bandh call, the organizations decided to call off the bandh.
While Mandya saw some protests, daily life in Bengaluru and Mysuru stayed pretty normal.
Karnataka activists demand Mekedatu, water storage
The activists made it clear they're not against sharing water: they just want Karnataka's resources protected.
Their main asks? Progress on the proposed Mekedatu project and measures to strengthen the state's water storage and supply infrastructure.
The chief minister met the activists, held discussions, and thanked them for withdrawing the bandh call.