Karnataka bandh today over Cauvery dispute: What's open, what's closed

The bandh was called following a directive from the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to release 12,000 cusecs of water for 15 days from August 12. This amounts to around 16 TMC of water.

The order was later upheld by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Despite the bandh call, it is likely to have minimal impact on daily life in Karnataka. Schools, banks, hospitals, and public transport are expected to function normally.