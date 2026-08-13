Karnataka bandh over Cauvery water order barely disrupts Mysuru life

Pro-Kannada groups and farmers held small demonstrations in places like Sri Jayachamarajendra Circle and Ashoka Road.

Some farmers carried empty pots to highlight drought worries, while others protested the water release.

A few tried blocking busses and were taken into preventive custody by police after they attempted to block busses at the Sub-Urban Bus Stand.

Thanks to police personnel deployed in sizeable numbers in the central business district, daily life in Mysuru rolled on smoothly despite the stir.