One-year ban on gutkha, pan masala containing tobacco in Karnataka
What's the story
Karnataka has imposed a one-year ban on the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine. The decision was taken to protect public health and was notified on June 15, 2026. The order was issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Product scope
Details of the ban
The ban isn't limited to gutkha and pan masala.
The notification says "any other products marketed separately having tobacco or nicotine in the final product by whatever name called, whether packaged or unpackaged and/or sold as one product, or though packaged as separate products, sold or distributed in such a manner to easily facilitate mixing by the consumer. Gutkha/pan masala, which contains tobacco and nicotine....which are packed in sachets/pouches/package/containers etc., or by whatever name it is called in....Karnataka for...one year."
Legal framework
Legal aspects of the ban
The ban was issued under clause (a) of Sub-section (2) of Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
It is also in accordance with Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.
The order was issued by the Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration in Bengaluru city.