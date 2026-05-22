Karnataka becomes 1st Indian state to tax alcohol by strength India May 22, 2026

Karnataka just made history by becoming the first Indian state to tax alcohol based on how strong it is.

The Alcohol-In-Beverage (AIB) policy, announced in the 2026-27 budget and rolled out on May 11, 2026, bumps up taxes on high-alcohol drinks and cuts them for lighter options like beer.

The goal? Encourage healthier choices and tackle some of the social issues tied to drinking.