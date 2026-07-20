Karnataka begins door to door delivery of 4.85cr caste certificates
Karnataka's government is going door-to-door to hand out digital caste certificates, making it easier for people to verify their voter identity during the ongoing revision of electoral rolls.
Chief Minister D K Shivakumar shared that 4.85 crore (48.5 million) digital caste certificates are ready for delivery, aiming to streamline the process before polls.
Karnataka caste certificates free online tracked
You can grab your caste certificate online for free using your RD number, ration card, or Aadhaar, or pick up a printed copy at village cluster centers.
A mobile app helps track deliveries, and links are sent directly to phones via WhatsApp or SMS (so far, 5.7 million certificates have been linked this way).
To qualify for a PRC, you need to have lived in Karnataka for at least 10 years or meet other criteria like owning property or having served for at least seven years in government or local bodies.
The updated electoral roll will be published on October 19.