Karnataka begins door to door delivery of 4.85cr caste certificates

You can grab your caste certificate online for free using your RD number, ration card, or Aadhaar, or pick up a printed copy at village cluster centers.

A mobile app helps track deliveries, and links are sent directly to phones via WhatsApp or SMS (so far, 5.7 million certificates have been linked this way).

To qualify for a PRC, you need to have lived in Karnataka for at least 10 years or meet other criteria like owning property or having served for at least seven years in government or local bodies.

The updated electoral roll will be published on October 19.