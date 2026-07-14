Karnataka BJP veteran Ramachandra Gowda dies of age-related health issues

Starting out as an RSS worker in Kunigal, Gowda began in the Jan Sangh and helped build the BJP in Karnataka.

He served five terms in the Legislative Council (1988-2018), held key ministerial roles, and was known for his dedication, especially during tough times like the Emergency.

Close to former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Gowda retired from active politics after 2018 but left behind a legacy of integrity and public service.