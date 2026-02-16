Karnataka: Boy dies after falling from school building

Kotresh's father alleges harassment

Kotresh's father says two hostel wardens, Deepa and Nagaraj, had been harassing his son, and claims Kotresh reported this just a day before the fall—but nothing changed.

The family is also upset that they weren't told about the incident right away; instead, school staff took Kotresh to the hospital first.

With an FIR now filed and police reviewing footage and statements, concerns about student safety in schools are once again front and center.