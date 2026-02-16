Karnataka: Boy dies after falling from school building
A tragic incident at DVS Residential School in Karnataka's Chitradurga district has left many shaken.
Kotresh, a 16-year-old student, died after falling from the school building on Monday morning at around 7:14 am—a moment that was caught on CCTV.
He was taken to the hospital but sadly didn't make it. Police are now looking into exactly what happened.
Kotresh's father alleges harassment
Kotresh's father says two hostel wardens, Deepa and Nagaraj, had been harassing his son, and claims Kotresh reported this just a day before the fall—but nothing changed.
The family is also upset that they weren't told about the incident right away; instead, school staff took Kotresh to the hospital first.
With an FIR now filed and police reviewing footage and statements, concerns about student safety in schools are once again front and center.