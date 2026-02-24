Karnataka: Boy dies while trying to save friend from attack
India
A heartbreaking incident took place near a school in Shivamogga, Karnataka, where a 16-year-old Class 10 student lost his life after stepping in to stop an assault on another boy by a group of locals.
He was trying to help another boy when he was attacked, and sadly passed away at the hospital.
The boy he tried to protect is undergoing treatment.
MLA visits spot, meets injured boy's family
Police say the students involved are all minors from the same area who were known to each other and had studied at the same nearby school.
Two have been arrested so far, and more could follow as the investigation continues.
To keep things calm, extra police are now stationed nearby.
Local MLA SN Channabasappa visited the spot—he met with the injured student and the teen's family.