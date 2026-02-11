Karnataka braces for nationwide strike on February 12
A big nationwide strike is set for February 12, and Karnataka could see some real-life disruptions.
Called by major trade unions and farmer groups, the protest is mainly against new labor laws and other government policies.
Schools in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hubballi might close (so check those WhatsApp groups for updates), while banks like SBI have warned about possible service issues due to staff joining the strike.
Plan ahead to avoid hassles
If you're heading out, be ready for patchy public transport—buses might be less frequent or delayed.
Essential services like hospitals will still run as usual, but daily routines could get bumpy with so many workers expected to join in.
There's no need to panic; it's not a total shutdown like in some other states, but it's smart to plan ahead just in case your day gets thrown off by the bandh.