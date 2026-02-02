Karnataka: Bride-to-be, boyfriend, accomplice arrested for attempting to kill groom
Just before a wedding in Chamarajanagar district, police arrested a bride-to-be, her boyfriend, and an accomplice for allegedly trying to kill the groom.
On January 29, as Ravish was heading to the wedding venue, a red car came alongside his vehicle and a person stabbed him with a knife.
Ravish survived with injuries and lodged a complaint saying unidentified assailants had stabbed him; police later said interrogation revealed involvement by the bride-to-be Nayana, her boyfriend Darshan and a man identified as Mithun in a plot to stop the marriage.
Police have seized the vehicle used in the crime
After Ravish's complaint, police quickly formed a special team that traced the red car used in the attack.
Darshan and Mithun were arrested on February 1; during questioning they revealed Nayana's involvement.
All three are now in custody, and police have seized the vehicle.
Superintendent M. Muthuraj praised the special team for solving the case and said they're still searching for other suspects linked to the case.