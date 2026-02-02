Karnataka: Bride-to-be, boyfriend, accomplice arrested for attempting to kill groom India Feb 02, 2026

Just before a wedding in Chamarajanagar district, police arrested a bride-to-be, her boyfriend, and an accomplice for allegedly trying to kill the groom.

On January 29, as Ravish was heading to the wedding venue, a red car came alongside his vehicle and a person stabbed him with a knife.

Ravish survived with injuries and lodged a complaint saying unidentified assailants had stabbed him; police later said interrogation revealed involvement by the bride-to-be Nayana, her boyfriend Darshan and a man identified as Mithun in a plot to stop the marriage.