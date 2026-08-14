Karnataka Cabinet clears bill requiring approval for public space use
Karnataka's Cabinet just gave the green light to a new bill that says you'll need government approval before using any public space or government property.
The bill is likely to be tabled in the ongoing Monsoon session and replaces an earlier Government Order that has been stayed by the Karnataka High Court.
Officials insist bill targets no group
This update comes after debates over big events like RSS's centenary celebration, but officials say it's not aimed at any group in particular.
The goal is to make things fair for everyone, political or not, by setting clear rules so no one gets special treatment.
As one minister put it, This is not against any one. This is about mandating every organization - whether a political party or an apolitical organization, to obtain permission before using public spaces, said an unnamed Minister speaking to The Hindu.