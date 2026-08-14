Karnataka Cabinet clears bill requiring approval for public space use

This update comes after debates over big events like RSS's centenary celebration, but officials say it's not aimed at any group in particular.

The goal is to make things fair for everyone, political or not, by setting clear rules so no one gets special treatment.

As one minister put it, This is not against any one. This is about mandating every organization - whether a political party or an apolitical organization, to obtain permission before using public spaces, said an unnamed Minister speaking to The Hindu.