Karnataka cash: Class 10 student's 160km/h joyride proved fatal

After a devastating road accident near M Satyavara village in Hoskote taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, Karnataka , that claimed seven lives on Friday, new details have emerged. A speeding SUV, allegedly driven by a Class 10 student at nearly 160km/h, triggered the chain collision on the Hoskote-Dabaspete stretch of the national highway. The deceased have been identified as Ayan Ali (17), Ahram Sharif (16), Ashvin Nayar (17), Eethan George (17), Bharath (17), and Mohammed Farhan Shaik (18).

Accident details How did the accident take place? The accident occurred between 4:15am and 4:30am when the SUV rammed into a motorcycle driven by Gagan (26), who died on the spot. The impact caused the SUV to lose control and hit a moving truck, rear-ending it. The collision was so severe that it reportedly snapped the canter truck's axle, causing the vehicle to overturn onto the service road. The truck driver, Balasubramaniam (32), suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Ongoing investigation Police investigating the incident The police are investigating the incident to understand how it happened. Chandrakanth MV, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, said, "The SUV crashed into a crash barrier and scraped against it for almost 150m before coming to a halt." The victims were on an early morning joyride without informing their families when this tragedy struck.

