Next Article
Karnataka caste census to begin on September 22
India
Karnataka has just greenlit a major Social and Educational Survey—better known as the caste census—that'll run from September 22 to October 7, 2025.
Led by the State Backward Classes Commission, this move follows a detailed proposal aiming to compile comprehensive data on the social and educational conditions of all residents of Karnataka.
What's the plan?
The main goal? Get real data on people's social and educational situations to shape better policies.
District officials are already rolling out training for survey teams so things run smoothly.
Plus, there's a push to spread the word so everyone knows what's up and takes part—because the more voices included, the clearer the picture for Karnataka's future.