Karnataka chemists to shut shops May 20 over e-pharmacies

Chemists say e-pharmacies flout rules

Chemist groups say e-pharmacies are breaking rules by selling medicines online despite court orders.

They are also worried about big discounts (up to 40%), which undercut small-shop margins and make it tough for local retailers to survive.

R Raghunatha Reddy from the Karnataka Chemists and Druggists Association says protests could get bigger if the government does not step in, but assures customers have been informed and asks for their understanding during the shutdown.