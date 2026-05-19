Karnataka chemists to shut shops May 20 over e-pharmacies
On May 20, more than 20,000 chemists in Karnataka will close their shops for a day, joining a nationwide strike against e-pharmacies.
The protest, led by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), is about alleged illegal online medicine sales and unfair pricing.
More than 1.5 million chemists across India are taking part.
Chemists say e-pharmacies flout rules
Chemist groups say e-pharmacies are breaking rules by selling medicines online despite court orders.
They are also worried about big discounts (up to 40%), which undercut small-shop margins and make it tough for local retailers to survive.
R Raghunatha Reddy from the Karnataka Chemists and Druggists Association says protests could get bigger if the government does not step in, but assures customers have been informed and asks for their understanding during the shutdown.