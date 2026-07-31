Karnataka Chief Minister Shivakumar meets over CWMA 3,500 cusecs order
India
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar just held a key meeting in Bengaluru after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) told the state to send 3,500 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.
With Deputy Chief Minister Parameshwara and other top officials on board, Karnataka is figuring out how to balance this order with its own needs.
Central government returns Mekedatu proposal
The central government recently sent back Karnataka's plan for the Mekedatu reservoir project, saying it doesn't fully follow tribunal rules.
Now, Karnataka has to revise its proposal so it complies with the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal award and CWC guidelines before trying again for approval.