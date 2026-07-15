Karnataka clears 3 top police officers in Chinnaswamy stampede
India
Karnataka has officially cleared three of the top police officers who were first blamed for the deadly stampede at Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory bash last year.
The June 2025 tragedy at Chinnaswamy Stadium left 11 people dead and more than 30 injured.
After reviewing their written defenses, the state decided these officers were not at fault and closed all disciplinary action against them.
Investigators blame RCB, KSCA: DNA
Investigations later pointed to event organizers RCB, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and DNA Entertainment Networks as the main ones responsible, citing poor planning and missing safety clearances.