Karnataka CM D.K. Shivakumar rides Namma Metro to avoid traffic
Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar surprised Bengaluru commuters by hopping on the Namma Metro instead of using zero-traffic arrangements, aiming to avoid the usual traffic jams caused by official protocols.
This move came after public frustration peaked over roadblocks for politicians, especially following an incident where a man whose wife was pregnant and said he was heading to the hospital was delayed by a governor's convoy.
Home Minister Priyank Kharge recently suggested smarter solutions like synchronized signals to keep city traffic moving.
Shivakumar wants less official trip traffic
Shivakumar's Namma Metro ride was part of his first visit back to his constituency since becoming chief minister.
After the train, he switched to road travel but made it clear during chats with fellow passengers that he wants to cut down on traffic hassles during official trips.
His gesture seems like a step toward making life easier for everyday folks in Bengaluru—and maybe even setting an example for other leaders.