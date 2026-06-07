Karnataka CM D.K. Shivakumar rides Namma Metro to avoid traffic

Shivakumar wants less official trip traffic

Shivakumar's Namma Metro ride was part of his first visit back to his constituency since becoming chief minister.

After the train, he switched to road travel but made it clear during chats with fellow passengers that he wants to cut down on traffic hassles during official trips.

His gesture seems like a step toward making life easier for everyday folks in Bengaluru—and maybe even setting an example for other leaders.