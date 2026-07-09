Karnataka CM D.K. Shivakumar vows crackdown on online fake news
India
Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar just announced a new push to crack down on fake news spreading across social media.
He called out these platforms for fueling unrest and said, "We will take steps to stop fake news," showing the government is serious about keeping things in check.
Karnataka plans housing and industrial parks
Alongside the fake news crackdown, the chief minister rolled out plans for 5,000-10,000 new housing sites per assembly constituency and industrial parks in every taluk, big news if you are looking for better job or living options.
Plus, ₹1,000 crore is going toward around 10,000 Bharat Jodo Youth Clubs statewide; each local panchayat gets around ₹10 lakh to help young people connect and build unity in their communities.