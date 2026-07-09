Karnataka CM D.K. Shivakumar vows crackdown on online fake news

Karnataka plans housing and industrial parks

Alongside the fake news crackdown, the chief minister rolled out plans for 5,000-10,000 new housing sites per assembly constituency and industrial parks in every taluk, big news if you are looking for better job or living options.

Plus, ₹1,000 crore is going toward around 10,000 Bharat Jodo Youth Clubs statewide; each local panchayat gets around ₹10 lakh to help young people connect and build unity in their communities.