Karnataka CM Shivakumar asks KMF to reduce Nandini curd price
After a strong backlash, Karnataka's Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar has told the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to reduce the recent price hike on Nandini curd.
The cost for a 1-kilo pouch had jumped from ₹54 to ₹68, which didn't sit well with many people.
The rollback is meant to help keep daily essentials affordable at a time when dairy prices are rising.
Karnataka government commits to affordability
Shivakumar shared that the government wants to make sure essentials stay within reach for everyone, saying the government is committed to ensuring that essential commodities remain affordable for the people.
With Nandini products being a staple in many homes, KMF will now review its pricing so it's less of a strain on consumers, a move that's already getting positive reactions from locals.