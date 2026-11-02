Karnataka CM Shivakumar asks KMF to reduce Nandini curd price

After a strong backlash, Karnataka's Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar has told the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to reduce the recent price hike on Nandini curd.

The cost for a 1-kilo pouch had jumped from ₹54 to ₹68, which didn't sit well with many people.

The rollback is meant to help keep daily essentials affordable at a time when dairy prices are rising.