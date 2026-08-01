Karnataka CM Shivakumar urges calm as Kabini may release water
Karnataka's Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar is asking farmers' groups and Kannada organizations to stay calm as the Kabini reservoir fills up fast after heavy rains.
With water levels rising and a flood alert in place, officials said there was a possibility of releasing about 8,000 to 10,000 cusecs to keep things safe.
Shivakumar has urged farmers' groups and Kannada organizations not to block the water release, saying, "We cannot hold the water back."
Kabini Executive Engineer warns downstream residents
The Executive Engineer of the Kabini dam warned people living downstream to take precautions against possible flooding.
On his first visit to Mysuru since taking office, Shivakumar addressed concerns about the August 13 statewide bandh over the Cauvery dispute, asking groups not to disrupt daily life.
The chief minister said Karnataka's final decision on releasing water to Tamil Nadu will be made after an all-party meeting, adding that this year's recommended release is actually lower than last year's.