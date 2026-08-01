Karnataka CM Shivakumar urges calm as Kabini may release water

Karnataka's Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar is asking farmers' groups and Kannada organizations to stay calm as the Kabini reservoir fills up fast after heavy rains.

With water levels rising and a flood alert in place, officials said there was a possibility of releasing about 8,000 to 10,000 cusecs to keep things safe.

Shivakumar has urged farmers' groups and Kannada organizations not to block the water release, saying, "We cannot hold the water back."