Karnataka considers tiered traffic penalties with fines up to ₹5,000
India
Karnataka is looking to get stricter on traffic violations: think bigger fines (up to ₹5,000) if you keep breaking the rules.
The state is considering a tiered system where first-time mistakes cost less, but repeat offenses hit your wallet harder.
Rack up too many points and you could even lose your license for a while.
Karnataka mulls carpooling and half-helmet ban
Plans are in the works for a state-level carpooling policy to help cut down on traffic.
There is talk of banning half-helmets for bikers, linking up driving record systems for better tracking of serial offenders, and cracking down on noisy vehicle mods.
Low-speed electric two-wheelers might also see new rules, all aimed at making roads safer and more manageable.