Karnataka court sentences MP Onkarappa to death for beheading 16-year-old
A court in Karnataka has sentenced MP Onkarappa to death after he was found guilty of beheading a 16-year-old girl in May 2024.
The crime happened after child protection officials stopped their planned marriage because she was underage.
Along with the death penalty, the court ordered Onkarappa to pay an ₹80,000 fine and ₹1,650,000 compensation to the girl's family.
MP Onkarappa arrested after machete attack
Onkarappa attacked the girl with a machete on May 9, shortly after the wedding was postponed until she turned 18.
He was arrested two days later, with key evidence including a bloodstained shirt and her mother's testimony.
The case drew attention because it involved minors and extreme violence.
Onkarappa can appeal, but the sentence must be confirmed by the Karnataka High Court before it is final.