Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the government will take a decision on relaxing restrictions on Ganesha festival celebrations, on September 5, after getting necessary inputs from the districts and the expert committee. The Chief Minister who held a meeting with senior ministers, officials, and experts on Monday had deferred a decision on allowing full-fledged Ganesha festival celebrations.

Several BJP leaders and groups with Sangh Parivar background were mounting pressure for allowing full-fledged Ganesha festival celebrations. "Right decision has to be taken at the right time, all the inputs that were required from various districts were not there at yesterday's meeting," Bommai said in response to a question on "delay" in the decision.

"We have sought inputs from Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of police of all the districts, and the health department has been asked to do a complete analysis," Bommai said. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "The opinion was to take guidance from the expert committee on what decision has to be taken and necessary measures to be put in place."

"They have sought some time, so on September 5 we will hold a meeting, and we will decide on it," Bommai said. Several organizations and political leaders, mostly from the BJP and with Sangh Parivar background have been demanding the relaxation of restrictions on Ganesha festival. Citing COVID-19, the government had earlier banned the public celebration of the Ganesha festival by setting up pandals.

The government had said that people must celebrate it in their homes and no procession will be allowed while bringing the Ganesha idol or during immersion of the idols. Meanwhile, terming the road accident that occurred in the city during the early hours of Tuesday in which seven youths were killed as "shocking," Bommai said, police will inquire into the reasons for the accident.