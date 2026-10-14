Karnataka declares drought in 226 taluks, seeks Center help
India
Karnataka just declared nine more taluks as drought-affected, pushing the total to 226.
These include places like Sakleshpur, Khanapur, and Puttur.
The government is pulling together a detailed report to ask the Center for help.
Karnataka Cabinet considers SC/ST quota challenge
Leaders are urging the Center to relax strict disaster fund rules so aid can reach people quicker, but so far, no reply.
At the same time, Karnataka's Cabinet will discuss next steps after a court struck down increased SC/ST reservations and decide whether to challenge it in the Supreme Court or seek inclusion of the State's reservation law in the Ninth Schedule.